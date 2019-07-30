ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell’s FY20 property tax rate cleared its first hurdle by a narrow margin July 22, but it may change before the final vote.
The Roswell City Council voted 3-2, with council members Mike Palermo and Marcelo Zapata opposed, to approve the first reading of millage rate at 4.955 mills, the same as last year. Council members Mike Palermo and Marcelo Zapata cast the two opposition votes. Councilman Sean Groer was not at the meeting.
One mill represents $1 of taxes per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The city adopted the FY20 budget in May, basing tax revenues on an estimated property tax digest — the current value of taxable property. The finalized digest was not issued by Fulton County until June 25, about two months later than it had planned.
The delay came in part because of a dispute between the assessor’s office and the Fulton County Commission back in 2017 when commissioners threw out revised assessments that showed property values on average increased 25 percent from 2016.
This year, Roswell’s gross digest value increased by $462 million, with just over half of the increase as a result of new growth, said Director of Finance Ryan Luckett.
The total homestead exemptions, including the floating homestead exemption, resulted in over $3.3 million in tax savings for residents, or about $117 per household, Luckett said.
Based on the 4.955 millage rate, the average home in Roswell, with a market value of $383,000, would get a $543 city tax bill with the new floating homestead exemption. That’s almost $200 lower from last year.
However, the digest numbers could change based on a few current unknowns, including the final digest values and appeals. While the numbers will likely change, Luckett said he doesn’t expect any wild fluctuation.
Zapata said that even though the city lowered the mill levy last year, it still collected a surplus of property tax revenue. He argued the city should pass along that surplus to residents by lowering the mill levy further this year.
But, Mayor Lori Henry argued that the city has put together a conservative budget.
“We also had service needs that we did not meet in our previous budget, things like road resurfacing and sidewalks that we need to get back on track with,” she said. “I’m a little reluctant to lower it even further. We’ve been in flux with Fulton County. We don’t know what we’re dealing with. We don’t know when the appeals will come in.”
Councilman Matthew Tyser agreed, adding that while he would love to reduce the millage rate, it’s a tight budget as is.
Zapata’s motion to adopt a 4.824 millage rate failed.
The City Council will cast its final vote on the millage rate at the Aug. 12 City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.