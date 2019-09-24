ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell’s first Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan is well underway, and according to Director of Transportation Muhammad Rauf, it is expected to be adopted by the city before the end of the year.
Dozens of residents met with city officials and project representatives Sept. 16 and 17 at two open houses held at the East Roswell Library and at City Hall. At the meetings, residents viewed the latest updates on the master plan, including data analysis and draft recommendations, and provided feedback.
When implemented, the mater plan will serve as a guide for the city to address bicycle and pedestrian concerns.
Using public comments gathered back in May, project developers Pond & Company compiled three project tiers for the master plan. The city can use the tier lists to prioritize projects within the city.
The top tier, gold, for example, includes improvements for corridors such as Ga. 9, Canton Street, Old Alabama Road, the bridge over Ga. 400 and Elkins Road.
Other improvements include bike/ped facilities, which citizens have been requesting for years, Rauf said.
The benefits of the master plan are numerous, according to Pond Senior Project Manager Eric Lusher.
“For a lot of people, the way that they get around, the way that they commute, is by walking and biking,” Lusher said. “That’s a huge component of this. We have a lot of projects, a lot of ideas, that are geared to help those people move around safely and efficiently.”
Other benefits within the plan include more connectivity between city hubs, such as schools and parks.
On the state level, the master plan will help connect Roswell’s trails and paths with others in nearby cities. A key goal of the local master plan is to help tie the master plan into Roswell’s larger Comprehensive Plan, Lusher said.
“One thing we’re trying to bridge in with this is thinking about future development and what that’s going to look like,” Lusher said. “Some places are better for development than others. We want to make sure that we tie our recommendations to what Roswell will look like in the future and not just how Roswell looks today.”
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan can also help improve Roswell’s designations as a walkable and bicycle-friendly community, Rauf said.
Roswell was the first Georgia municipality to be recognized nationally as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. It has maintained bronze-level status for several years, and recommendations from the master plan could help finally push Roswell up to the silver level.
A refined version of the master plan is expected to be presented to the mayor and City Council in an upcoming committee meeting or work session.
For more information on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and to view project tier lists, visit roswellgov.com.
