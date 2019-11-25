ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell citizens have one more election to vote for before the end of the year: the Post 3 City Council seat.
The field has been narrowed to two candidates because no one candidate received 50 percent of the vote in the Nov. 5 municipal elections.
The two remaining candidates are Christine Hall and Lisa Holland. Hall took the majority of the vote — 34.52 percent, or about 3,800, of the 11,117 votes tallied — in the Nov. 5 race.
Hall is the chief financial officer for the Atlanta BizOps division of CliftonLarsonAllen and earned an MBA and bachelor’s degree in economics.
Holland retired from the Roswell Police Department this year after 35 years of service, including work as the spokesperson for the past 10 years.
Post 3 is the liaison to the Administration and Finance Department. It was vacated earlier this fall after Sean Groer resigned from the City Council when his family moved to Chattanooga, Tenn.
To check voter registration status and polling locations for the Dec. 3 runoff, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
— Julia Grochowski
