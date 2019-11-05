ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested a Hampton man suspected in a murder discovered June 8 in a Roswell apartment complex.
At 8:40 a.m. on June 8, Roswell officers arrived at Atlantic Newtown Apartments on Ashley Forest Drive in response to a burglary call.
“The male caller was frantic and hysterical,” said Roswell Public Information Officer Sean Thompson. “He advised officers that his roommate was in his bathtub and that something bad had happened to her.”
The man’s roommate, a woman, was found unresponsive in a bathtub, Thompson said.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She was identified as 39-year-old Fabiola Thomas of Roswell.
On Oct. 24, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Thomas’ death a homicide, Thompson said.
A day later, Roswell police found and arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Antonio Wilson of Clayton County. He has been charged with murder.
The Roswell Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
— Julia Grochowski
