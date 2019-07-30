Members of the Roswell City Council have issued a statement addressing the current litigation between Appen Media Group and the city over police records.
The publishing company filed suit in December claiming the city’s police department was violating the Georgia Open Records Act by failing to provide accurate and complete accounting of arrest and incident reports.
What follows is a statement signed by the six members of the City Council. Mayor Lori Henry’s name does not appear on the statement.
Good afternoon from the City of Roswell.
The Roswell City Council would like to share a collective statement concerning the recent lawsuit filed against the City of Roswell by Appen Media.
“We the undersigned members of the Roswell City Council have instructed the City Attorney to continue talks with Appen Media’s legal representation concerning this case. The City of Roswell strives to follow all laws regarding open records at the highest level and wishes to insure future open and transparent access to all releasable records, including police records. Effective immediately we have asked the City Legal Department to review all police record requests for compliance. We strongly believe in an open, transparent government and charge staff to go above and beyond when following the fundamental requirements of the State of Georgia open records laws.”
Councilmember Matt Judy
Councilmember Matthew Tyser
Councilmember Mike Palermo
Councilmember Marie Willsey
Councilmember Sean Groer
Councilmember Marcelo Zapata
