ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell North Elementary School Foundation has announced its inaugural Golf Fore RNEF Classic, to be held Monday, August 31 at Brookfield Country Club. The event is set to kick off fundraising efforts for the 2020-2021 school year at Roswell North Elementary, now in its 11th year of fully funding the Licata Science Lab.
Registration for the tournament will begin at 9 a.m, with the ball drop at 10 a.m. and tee off at 10:15 a.m.
There are several levels of sponsorship available, and spots are filling up. A grab n’ go breakfast will be provided to all players. More information about sponsorships and participation can be found at rnefoundation.com.
