ROSWELL, Ga. — Amid national shortages of personal protective equipment for healthcare providers, a Roswell organization has stepped up to create and assemble lifesaving equipment.
Roswell FireLabs, located in a former Roswell fire station on Holcomb Bridge Road, is a nonprofit created in 2018 that provides space and equipment for a variety of creative endeavors, including screen printing, wood and metal shop, 3D printing, sewing and electronics. Termed a “makerspace,” the nonprofit usually functions to provide the tools and space for people to use personally on in workshops or classrooms.
When COVID-19 hit Georgia, like many organizations, Roswell FireLabs closed to normal operations. But Atlanta Beats COVID, an informal collective of makerspaces around the Metro Atlanta area, soon reached out to Roswell FireLabs to help healthcare providers during their time of need.
Roswell FireLabs Executive Director William Strika said it was a quick decision.
“After getting involved with ABC, I pivoted the use of Roswell FireLabs to be a central staging area for intake, sanitization and assembly of 3D printed components,” Strika said.
Roswell FireLabs has primarily focused on creating and assembling face shields, and since late March, its members have assembled more than 4,500 of the items.
The face shields are constructed using a 3D printed or cast headband, a plastic lens, and a piece of elastic or rubber to keep it attached to the wearer’s head.
“Working together with other makerspaces and fabricators in the metro area, we receive fabricated components from our partner spaces, manage crews of volunteers to assemble the PPE, then package everything in preparation for distribution to the practitioners,” Strika said.
Community members began to get involved with the efforts once Roswell FireLabs began offering DIY face shield kits outside of its building for people to assemble and return for donation.
The Roswell FireLabs team has also created more than 2,000 devices known as “ear savers,” which help lift the elastic loops of surgical masks off of the ear to reduce fatigue.
More recently, Roswell FireLabs has begun assembly of N95-style filtered respirators, designed by Lee Whitcher, a PhD candidate at Georgia Tech in the field of aerospace engineering.
The initiative, created by Atlanta Beats COVID, has incorporated the efforts of several similar organizations, including The Maker Station in Marietta, Geekspace Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Decatur Makers and Building Four Fabrication in Doraville.
“We have partnered with many organizations in our collective goal to reach as many healthcare practitioners in need as possible,” Strika said.
Pluto Delivery, a company created by Alpharetta High School students, has served as Roswell FireLabs’ main source of delivery of personal protective equipment to local hospitals and other healthcare providers.
Anyone in need of personal protective equipment can request it at atlantabeatscovid.com, and for more information or to donate, visit roswellfirelabs.org
