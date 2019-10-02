ROSWELL, Ga. — The brothers of the Roswell Masonic Lodge No. 165 will soon serve up the grub at their annual community BBQ cookout Oct. 12 as part of the group’s 69-year-old tradition.
The brothers will make gallons of Brunswick stew and freshly cooked pork BBQ to feed hungry guests. Proceeds will go toward supporting local Roswell nonprofits. Guests can stop by the lodge on Green Street, just off Canton Street, after the Roswell Youth Day Parade.
The Roswell Masonic Lodge Annual BBQ will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lodge, 1054 Alpharetta St., Roswell.
Plates of BBQ are $11 and quarts of Brunswick stew can be taken home for $15. Everything is homemade by the brothers. For group delivery, call ahead at 678-720-2405.
