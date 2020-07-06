ROSWELL, Ga. — After enduring the latest unexpected hardship in his life, Roswell resident Tom Schuler realized he wanted to share the pearls of hard-won wisdom he gleaned from his experiences.
“Writing ‘Metamorphyx’came from a highly provocative — yet clearly spiritual — mandate to drop everything I was doing to tell the story of how painful life experience can give way to meaningful life change,” Schuler said.
Before writing his book, “Metamorphyx: Embracing Life Experience, Life Change, and Life Purpose,” Schuler suffered a pulmonary embolism during a dive trip in Belize, despite years of conditioning as a former triathlete. That brush with death changed him, and he felt compelled to share his story, Schuler said.
“Metamorphyx” in part covers finding victories in loss and navigating meaningful life changes, and the themes reflect the winding road of the author’s own life.
Schuler is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who served in the Marine Corps and later went on to compete as part of the U.S. Olympic wrestling team. After a brief stint in the world of business, Schuler completed a degree in seminary before performing mission work in Nairobi. When he returned to Roswell, he helped found the Roswell Day of Hope, an annual community effort to help local families in need.
The book itself is dedicated in memory of Schuler’s daughter, Vanessa, who died at age 6. She was named after the Vanessa atalanta butterfly, and the image of a butterfly has since become a kind of mascot for the book.
“‘Metamorphyx’ doesn’t present a formula or series of steps that, if carefully followed, yields repeated victories,” Schuler said. “Instead, the book acknowledges that life can be a ferocious battle — but our battleground here is preparing us for something eternal. I tell readers that there’s a ‘reward’ for the battle scars suffered here for men and women of faith.”
He said “Metamorphyx” provides the hope, encouragement and reasoning in a real-life narrative of how men and women can persevere and find life purpose even in crushing circumstances.
Other key themes of the book include forging a life purpose, recognizing “pivot points” in life, and confronting the idea of victimhood.
“One of the things I regularly hear from readers is how my own ‘transparency’ in desperate circumstances of life has helped motivate them to take positive steps in their own lives… and reject the notion that they are victims,” he said. “Because I uncover chapters of life in the book that are not squeaky clean, my credibility with readers is really strong.”
“Metamorphyx” was published in early 2019, and its success encouraged Schuler to release a study guide in April 2020. The idea came from a team of readers who told him they wanted to slow down and dive deeper into the book’s themes, which lend themselves to multiple revisits, Schuler said.
“I wrote ‘Metamorphyx’for life-on-life impact, not for any quest of greatness or notoriety,” he said. “I explain in the book that life purpose is an evolving ‘process of life,’ almost never one thing for a lifetime. Many find it refreshing that life purpose can flourish in different stages of life, often triggered by a significant ‘pivot point’ in life.”
For more information and to purchase the book or study guide, visit metamorphyx.com.
