ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell youths have a chance to flex their artistic muscles this summer in a citywide T-shirt design contest.
Through Aug. 19, Roswell residents age 18 and under can submit designs for the 69th annual Frances McGahee Youth Day Parade T-shirt. This year’s theme, chosen by the Roswell Recreation Commission, is “Be Someone’s Hero.”
“This year’s theme was chosen in honor of our adaptive participants who will be the grand marshalls at the 69th annual Frances McGahee Youth Day Parade,” said Cultural Services Supervisor Corinne Sutherlin. “Anyone can be an everyday hero by helping someone in need by volunteering or just being a friend.”
Morgan Whitley, an 11-year-old Crabapple Middle School student, won last year’s contest with a hand-drawn design. She depicted the theme, “Roswell Plays on the River,” with a large “R” made out of water and that contains people and fish swimming, kayaking and floating in the letter.
The 2018 contest was its inaugural year and saw close to 40 entries. The community has loved the contest, and the city is hoping to receive even more submission this year, Sutherlin said.
The benefits of the contest are numerous, she added.
“[The benefits are] to engage the community in an already successful event and getting the community more involved in supporting our youth.,” Sutherlin said. “Roswell still gives you a small hometown feel, and having one of our very own Roswell resident’s original art on a T-shirt is just a fun way to connect us all.”
Design submissions must contain original art, either hand drawn or digitally illustrated, created by the submitter. It cannot contain clip art, must incorporate this year’s theme and must be drawn with black ink only. Submissions should be a high-resolution JPEG, PDF or PNG file.
The winner will receive three free T-shirts with their design. They will also be recognized both at the Youth Day Parade and at a Roswell City Council meeting.
The T-shirt design contest is part of Roswell’s larger celebration of one of the city’s most beloved traditions, the Frances McGahee Youth Day Parade. This year, the parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at First Baptist Church on Mimosa Boulevard and ending at Roswell Area Park on Woodstock Road.
The Historic Roswell 5K Road Race will be held in conjunction with the parade and will start at 9:45 a.m. at the Roswell United Methodist Church on Mimosa Boulevard and ends at Roswell Area Park. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Roswell Parks’ “Play It Forward” program. After the parade, the Smith Plantation will host Fall Farm Days from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with demonstrations, a petting zoo, wagon rides, crafts and face painting.
For more information about the T-shirt design contest and the parade, or to submit a design, visit roswellgov.com.
