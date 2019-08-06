ROSWELL, Ga. — Local job seekers will get a little help in the coming months.
Roswell Inc, the city’s economic development arm, is hosting the first of several career expos on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 1-5 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 909 Holcomb Bridge Road. It is hosted in partnership with the Georgia Department of Labor and sponsored by Gas South.
Roswell Inc chose the hospitality industry as the focus of the first expo.
“This career expo series is unique in that each event strategically focuses on the staffing needs of a key industry,” said Steve Stroud, executive director of Roswell Inc. “The hospitality industry is one of Roswell’s leading industries, and with three new hotels and a number of restaurants and attractions set to open within the next year, it continues to grow. We are excited to help support that growth through the Roswell Hospitality Career Expo.”
Roswell Inc chose the hospitality industry for two main reasons, according to the organization’s Digital Communications Coordinator Ashley Allen.
“Hospitality is one of our fastest growing industries in Roswell,” Allen said. “Also, many businesses in the hospitality industry lose staff in August as people head back to school.”
The career expo will feature an exhibit hall with more than 35 Roswell-based restaurants, breweries, hotels and attractions. Employers will be able to promote available positions and recruit job seekers. The expo will also provide a private space for one-on-one interviews.
“We created this series to help business in our community grow and succeed,” Allen said. “Being located in the North Metro area provides Roswell with great access to workforce, but the hiring process can still be a lengthy endeavor. This event series serves as a way to make the hiring process easier and more beneficial for our employers. By partnering with the Georgia Department of Labor and other local job networking groups, we are bringing our employers and the areas’ best talent together.”
It’s all a part of Roswell Inc’s larger vision to make Roswell the best in the region for innovative, community-minded businesses and entrepreneurs, she added.
Roswell Inc is currently in the early planning stages for the following career expos, which will focus on the automotive and medical industries. The organization is focusing on leading industries in Roswell that show a strong staffing need for the expos, Allen said.
“We spoke with business owners and organizations within each industry to assess the staffing needs,” she said. “There was an overwhelming positive response for bringing an event like this to Roswell.”
Outside of the career expos, jobseekers can also find tools and help from the Georgia Department of Labor’s website employegeorgia.com. Roswell Inc also encourages anyone looking for jobs in Roswell to get involved with local job networking groups, including Roswell United Methodist Church Job Networking and Metro Atlanta eXchange.
