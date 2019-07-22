ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Inc recently entered into a partnership with the North Metro Atlanta chapter of Service Corps of Retired Executives. The group is a national nonprofit and partner organization of the U.S. Small Business Administration that focuses on providing mentorship and resources to established and aspiring business owners. The North Metro Atlanta chapter covers all of Cobb, Gwinnett, North Fulton and Forsyth counties and will now be able to service Roswell area business owners and professionals.
“Our North Metro Atlanta chapter, with its 15 offices and 62 mentors, is uniquely equipped to help people start or grow their businesses through one-on-one mentoring, workshops and webinars,” said Bill Foust of SCORE.
The partnership will allow Roswell-based SCORE mentors to hold weekly one-on-one mentoring sessions at Roswell Inc. The North Metro Atlanta SCORE chapter will also work with Roswell Inc to host business-focused workshops quarterly. The two organizations are in the beginning stages of planning the workshops that will be open to businesses across Roswell and the North Metro area.
For more information, visit northmetroatlanta.score.org.
