ROSWELL, Ga. — Friends, family and parishioners of Zion Missionary Baptist Church gathered Jan. 17 at nearby Waller Park to celebrate the memory of one of its leading citizens, the Rev. Dr. Frank Lewis, with the rededication of a street renamed in honor of the church’s longtime minister.
Dobbs Drive, the entrance to Waller Park off of Oxbo Road, was rechristened Frank Lewis Drive to honor his 30 years of unstinting service to the community.
The move to rename the street was brokered by the Frank Lewis Legacy Foundation. It is a nonprofit local organization dedicated to work for the community and support the institutions he helped found such as North Fulton Community Charities and the Groveway Community Center.
The Rev. Lewis and his wife Mamie first came to Roswell as Zion Baptist Church’s minister in 1969. It was a time of transition and political turmoil as schools across the nation began to deal with school integration and the civil rights movement.
Lewis and then-Mayor W.L. “Pug” Mabry worked to ensure the civil unrest visited on many communities did not manifest in Roswell.
Lewis was always involved in the community. His efforts included the Grove Way Community Center, helping to found North Fulton Community Charities and serving for decades in the prison ministry Chiros.
Under the reverend’s guidance and leadership he grew his church from fewer than 200 members when he came in 1969. Zion Baptist Church today is a thriving community of 2,500 parishioners on a $12 million campus in the Groveway community.
Lewis was a firm believer in the values of Scouting and revived the church’s dormant Scout Troop 206 and turned it into a vital part of the community and young black boys. The number of Eagle Scouts the troop produced led to Scouting to present him in 2007 with its highest adult honor, the Silver Beaver, in recognition of his work with the young men of his church.
“Scouting is responsible the man I became,” Lewis said in accepting the award.
In turn, he wanted to give that opportunity to hundreds of his young men growing up in the Grove Way community served by his church. No young person was denied participation in Scouting at Zion Missionary Church for lack of financial resources.
At his Silver Beaver presentation, Lewis took special pride in that the other Silver Beaver Award recipient, Kenneth Barton, was a Scout leader who had come up through the Scouting ranks as a Zion Troop 206 Scout.
“Reverend Lewis leads us all,” Barton said at the time. “We want to do well to please him.”
Former Roswell Mayor Jere Wood knew Lewis the entire 20 years of his tenure as mayor.
“Rev. Lewis was not political by nature, but he had a way of making the wishes of the black community known. He helped ensure that the wants and needs of [Groveway] were made known to the city and we were happy to work with him,” Wood said.
“He was a good friend to the city,” Wood added. “Together, we avoided a lot the problems other communities were having.”
He pointed to the city’s Black History Month as just one example of city government and its citizens cooperating and working together.
“He supported the city and helped us attract good people,” Wood said.
