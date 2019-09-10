ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents are gearing up for the Historical Society’s biggest annual fundraiser that regularly attracts hundreds of people.
The annual Tour of Homes runs Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature five properties in Roswell’s Historic District. Parking and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. in the Roswell United Methodist Church parking lot at 814 Mimosa Blvd. Free shuttles are available to the sites, which are all within walking distance. Participants may also dive to the locations.
“The Tour of Homes allows everyone to become a visitor to Roswell for the day, learning about Roswell’s incredible history by touring privately owned homes that often have historic significance architecturally or by their location,” said Roswell Historical Society Public Relations Director Cecilia Fly. “We hope this tour piques interest in learning more about our history and experiencing all of what Roswell has to offer — from the river and hiking to the Mill ruins, to the restaurants and historical house museums.”
This year’s houses include four privately owned homes. Unlike previous years, participants can view the Historic Gardens at Mimosa Hall this year. The property, designed by architect Neel Reid, was purchased by the city last year and has not opened to the public yet.
The four privately owned homes are:
46 Goulding Place — This home, built in 1944, was originally designed as a single-story ranch-style home typical to Roswell at the time. It has since grown to include another story along with a garage and basement as well as Tuscan columns on the outside.
595 Windy Pines Trail — This house was built in 2017 on the site of the Goulding House caretaker’s property. It is close to the historic Goulding Mansion, which was constructed in 1849 for Francis Robert Goulding.
864 Mimosa Blvd. — This property was built in 1940 by Baptist Church parishioner Rev. Robert Lee Buice, who was also the first pastor to live there. It has received extensive renovations to save parts of the structure, but visitors can still see the original rock formation in the basement as well as the original fireplace and mantle.
868 Thomas St. — The original dwelling on Thomas Street was constructed in 1913. It and its twin next door are among the last remaining early 20th century structures on Thomas Street. Visitors will be able to see before and after photos showing how modern-day needs can be incorporated among existing historic structures.
“Our Tour of Homes Committee works to identify interesting homes, historic or not, that they think would have an interesting story for attendees,” Fly said. “Often, the houses are historic in nature and have been renovated to preserve their history while functioning for modern living needs. We are incredibly grateful to have so many generous homeowners who graciously allow us to enter their homes.”
This year’s tour could will help fund ongoing programs and initiatives for the Roswell Historical Society. The society, for example, is currently working toward locating and funding a Roswell History Museum and Heritage Center to show its collection of historical items for public viewing.
“Roswell is fortunate to have so much of its history intact and visible from the street in our buildings and homes, but that only scratches the surface to the deeper history contained in the stories, letters and artifacts that we have preserved in the archives,” Fly said. “We want to be able to share it with everyone.”
Tickets for the 2019 Roswell Tour of Homes are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. It is rain or shine. For more information and tickets, visit roswellhistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.