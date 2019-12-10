ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell High School has recently earned a number of high scores and accolades. Areas of improvement include Georgia Milestones test scores, SAT scores, Advanced Placement exam scores, the graduation rate and the College and Career Readiness Performance Index score.
The Milestones test is given by state of Georgia, and factors into part of each high school’s CCRPI score. Milestones tests are given to students in math, history/economics, physical science/biology and literature courses. A Milestones test is worth 20 percent of a student’s grade and is designed to measure content mastery.
At RHS in spring 2019, nearly every tested subject saw an increase in pass rates.
Roswell High School’s pass rate for last year’s Advanced Placement exams was the fifth highest in the district. In a school of about 2,200 students, RHS administered 1,762 AP exams to 785 students, with a pass rate of 79 percent.
RHS also saw an increase in SAT scores, the fourth highest increase in the district, with seven points. Nearly 400 students took the test, with the mean total score rising from 1165 to 1172 in one academic year.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released Roswell High School’s 2019 CCRPI number. This is the official number, per federal law, that rates each school. The RHS 2019 CCRPI score is a 91.9, an increase of 3.2 points over last year. The increase moves RHS from a B school to an A school.
RHS’ four-year graduation rate increased two points from 2018 to 2019 as well, from 88.8 percent to 90.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.