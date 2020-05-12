ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is bracing itself for reentry into life’s new normal.
At the May 11 City Council meeting, elected officials presented information on where the city currently stands with its closings and what may change in the coming days.
“While many have had time off and City Hall has been closed, our employees have been in City Hall anticipating the next move,” said Mayor Lori Henry. “Our employees were ahead of the curve as far as what we need to put in place, from the very beginning… It’s a very complex issue, but we are on top of it.”
City Administrator Gary Palmer said he has been meeting with each of the city’s department heads to determine what reentry will look like for them, and how it will affect citizens and the city. They have also been working with neighboring cities on this issue.
Roswell has implemented several teams to handle the effects of COVID-19 and how city services may reopen to public visitation. Representatives from a range of departments, including Finance, Logistics, Communications, are sorting through the options.
“It’s worked very well for us,” Palmer said. “A lot of our surrounding jurisdictions have to come us for information.”
Henry herself started a Business Recovery Task Force in late April to analyze how various industries have been impacted and determine their short- and long-term needs. The task force is made up of about 20 members, including representatives from local small businesses, city staff, Roswell’s economic development arm, Roswell Inc, and the East Roswell Economic Action Committee.
The City Council also discussed the possibility of reopening parks and park facilities.
Henry said several citizens have contacted her, anxious to get out and engage in outdoor activities. She said the city will hold a meeting Wednesday, May 13 to possibly issue a new executive order on the topic.
In the meantime, Henry said the city will continue to monitor the situation and keep in contact with state and federal officials daily for updates regarding COVID-19 and reintegration policies.
Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency will continue through Friday June 12, and high-risk residents, including people 65 and older and those with chronic diseases, are still included in the shelter-in-place order.
Free COVID-19 testing for anyone, not just those suspected of having the illness, is now available in North Fulton at 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. People must call 404-613-8150 prior to appearing to schedule a testing appointment.
“If someone would have given me the choice of where to be during this pandemic, I would have chosen Roswell,” Henry said. “With the caliber of our staff, the preparedness of the City of Roswell, I feel very comfortable, as I always do, going forward.”
For the latest updates on Roswell’s closings, visit roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
