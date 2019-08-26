ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell’s GIS Division was recently awarded a “Distinguished System” award for its submission to the 2019 Urban & Regional Systems Association Exemplary Systems in Government Awards competition.
Since 1980, the awards have recognized extraordinary achievements in the use of geospatial information technology that have improved the delivery and quality of government services.
The award competition is open to all public agencies at the federal, state/provincial, regional and local levels.
Roswell was awarded the “Distinguished System” in the “Enterprise System” category. Roswell GIS was the only system recognized as “Distinguished” in 2019.
Systems in this category are considered outstanding and working examples of using information systems technology in a multi-department environment as part of an integrated process. These systems exemplify effective use of technology yielding widespread improvements in the processes and services involved as well as cost savings to the organization.
