ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Garden Club recently named the winners of its Blog Post Writing Competition, which was open to all high school students.
Three students from Roswell High School took top honors in the competition:
• 1st place: Emma Guglielmo
• 2nd place: Ana Clara Ferreira
• 3rd place: Ava Weinreb
The winners received cash prizes, and their entries will be posted on The Roswell Garden Club’s website at roswellgardenclub.com.
The prompt for the persuasive piece was inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thernberg’s speech to the UN and the National Garden Club, Inc.’s Conservation Pledge. It asked students to write a blog post exploring how the citizens of Roswell can become better stewards of the environment and our natural resources. Students were encouraged to blog about ways communities, organizations, families and individuals can make a positive impact on the world.
