ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department will host two free community CPR classes at Fire Station 7. Participants must be at least 12 years of age and a Roswell resident.
The classes will be offered at 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the fire station located at 8025 Holcomb Bridge Road. Each class is estimated to last no more than an hour and a half and is limited to 20 participants.
RFD will use the American Heart Association’s Family & Friends CPR Course, which is for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a course completion card in CPR for their job. The course is ideal for schools and students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others interested in learning how to save a life.
The Family & Friends CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult Hands-Only CPR, child CPR and AED use. Skills are taught in a dynamic group environment by using the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique.
To register for the class, visit roswellgov.com/fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.