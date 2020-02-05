ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department was recently awarded the 2020 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Injury Prevention Program.
Through the mini-grant, Roswell Fire and Safe Kids North Fulton work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Fulton County. The program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.
Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant prevented serious injury or death and saved over 300 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes.
Safe Kids North Fulton educates parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.