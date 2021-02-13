ROSWELL, Ga — The Roswell Fire Department is providing car seats and education to financially eligible families in North Fulton County to help ensure children are safe while riding in motor vehicles. The Fire Department was awarded the 2021 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program.
“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Lt. Ed Botts of the Roswell Fire Department. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”
In Fulton County, the Roswell Fire Department and Safe Kids North Fulton educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to needy families. Through the car seat mini-grant, agencies supporting more than 120 counties are working to keep Georgia’s children safe. These programs help families get their children buckled up right, every trip, every time. The program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children 1–4 years old in passenger cars. Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly.
For more information about the Fulton County car seat program, contact Lt. Ed Botts at 770-594-6225 or visit www.safekidsnorthfulton.org.
