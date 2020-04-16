Roswell extends temporary housing moratorium

ROSWELL, Ga. — Citing health and safety concerns, the Roswell City Council voted unanimously April 13 to extend a moratorium on certain housing applications.

Only mixed-use developments with over 75 percent square footage devoted to non-residential uses are exempt.

The move comes out of a Jan. 27 decision to place a moratorium on conditional-use applications for multi-family housing units for 90 days, ending to April 26. Councilman Mike Palermo said at the Jan. 27 meeting that the moratorium was established to give the city time to close loopholes in its Unified Development Code.

The burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic, however, put a wrench in that 90-day deadline as it essentially shut down normal routines for most people and businesses.

The City of Roswell also closed its doors to the public and shut down several of its operations starting in mid-March in an effort to encourage social distancing. The April 13 City Council meeting was the city’s first foray into a public virtual meeting held through the Zoom application.

Originally, the moratorium extension was proposed for an additional 30 days, but Palermo suggested extending it by 45 days, starting April 26, instead for more flexibility and to give time for the Planning Commission to weigh in before an official City Council vote.

As of last week, there were no Planning Commission meetings scheduled.

The mayor and other council members agreed that under current conditions, the extension is the best course of action.

“I can tell you having been intimately involved with the IT department in pulling together this meeting, that pulling together board and commission meetings is a whole different animal,” Mayor Lori Henry said. “I would like to give them the time, because they are professionals that want to get it right… We’re tasking our staff with not only dealing with the pandemic but taking care of city business.”

Councilman Matt Judy also took under consideration how life may change once the pandemic has run its course.

“I feel like, right now, because of COVID-19, we’re under a world moratorium,” Judy said. “I don’t really see much going through in the next 45 days anyway. I would support the 45 days for another reason: when we come out of this, we might be coming out to a different world, a post-COVID-19 world.”

Issues with office space, zoning and land prices may all change significantly from how they’re currently viewed, he said.

Because of these considerations, Judy said he wanted the council to consider a more comprehensive plan to address the Unified Development Code in the coming days, to have “reconstruction, not Band-Aids.”

Palermo agreed there are some major issues with the current code, which in the past few years has allowed for developments not supported by citizens.

Councilman Matthew Tyser said that with the extension, he wanted the council to also consider different housing choices, especially in a post-COVID-19 world, for young families and older generations as well.

The temporary moratorium is now set to expire on June 10.