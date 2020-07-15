ROSWELL, Ga — The state of emergency in the City of Roswell will continue through Aug. 11.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry recently issued an updated executive order in conjunction with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order to extend the Public State of Emergency in Georgia.
Roswell’s state of emergency first began in March 17 in response to the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the state of emergency ordinance, citizens and visitors to Roswell must comply with Kemp’s executive orders. While the city has also recognized that its executive order cannot be more stringent than the governor’s, which does not specifically mandate facemasks, Roswell’s order strongly encourages residents to wear face coverings when outside of their homes.
While the state of emergency continues, Roswell will not accept new special event permits or rentals of city facilities, other than the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
Roswell Public Safety personnel are authorized to enforce the orders issued by Roswell and the state.
The city’s executive order may update or be further extended as the situation changes.
“The City of Roswell’s COVID-19 Task Force and I are monitoring the situation daily in our community,” Henry said. “At this time, we are urging residents and visitors to wear face coverings when outside of their homes and residences to help slow the spread of the virus.”
To view the mayor’s full executive order and all City of Roswell updates on the response to the pandemic, visit roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
