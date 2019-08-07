ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell City Councilman announced Aug. 5 that he will resign from his post next week.
Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Sean Groer said in a statement that he has submitted his resignation effective Aug. 11 because his family is moving to Chattanooga, Tenn.
“I have learned so much and am a much better person because of the opportunity the citizens of Roswell gave me,” Groer said in his statement. “I’d like to thank those that supported me and gave me the chance to fulfill a dream of being an elected official. This has been one of the most challenging, and enjoyable opportunities I have ever done. Without your support it would not have been possible. I’ll never forget it and enjoyed the challenge every single day.”
The family’s move, Groer added, has caused his focus to split.
“As my family transitions to our new life in Chattanooga, it has become clear to me that I am unable to approach this job with the passion and the energy required to do it well,” Groer said. “I do not feel I am serving the citizens of Roswell the way they deserve.”
No replacement will be selected since Groer’s resignation will be within 30 days of a regular election. Groer’s seat, Post 3, will be up for election Nov. 5.
