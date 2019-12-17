ROSWELL, Ga. — After weeks of discussion, the Roswell City Council has selected a list of options for aesthetics on the three future bridges that will cross Ga. 400.
At the Dec. 9 City Council meeting, officials decided to give all three bridges a uniform look. The bridges under discussion include the existing overpass at the Holcomb Bridge Road interchange at Ga. 400, one to the north as a part of the city’s Big Creek Parkway project, and one to the south that will be a part of GDOT’s express lane project.
The vote did not include any operational aspects of the bridges, only the aesthetics.
Earlier this year, the city signed an agreement with GDOT to improve the Holcomb Bridge Road interchange. GDOT will pay more than half of the total cost, but Roswell is responsible for all of the bridge aesthetics for the interchange bridge and the future express-lanes bridge.
Several elements involving aesthetics, such as fencing, lighting, planters and special paving, must be built into the bridges during construction.
The Dec. 9 vote decided which options to keep or lose.
The Transportation Department came up with three options. Each would enable all upgrades, with some variations about what to include or not include up front.
The first option, 2a, keeps the upfront cost at $2.7 million with up to $15 million in costs later if the city decides to pursue all of the potential upgrades.
The second, 2b, includes planters, an upgraded, non-chain-link fence for $1.4 million. It would not include brick form liner on the top or sides of the bridge and no landscaping in the planters. The option would come with a $2.9 million upfront price tag and cost up to $8-11 million in the future if the city pursues all of the upgrades.
The third option, 2c, would have the cheapest upfront cost at $1.7 million and up to $8-13 million later. It would include additional payment for planters, a trail at the express lanes bridge and upgraded, non-chain-link fencing. It would require reducing aesthetics for the future Big Creek Parkway bridge and would not include brick foam liner above the bridge beam.
The 2c option was the least popular among council members, but they liked the trail it provided for the express lanes bridge and decided to include it in all three options.
The major point of debate between the first and second options was the aesthetics under the bridge, which only 2a provides.
“If we do nothing with the bridge underneath and we lose that opportunity, then I think that’s a big loss,” said Councilman Matt Judy.
Councilman Mike Palermo disagreed, saying that putting money toward aesthetics under the bridge takes funding away from other projects, such as sidewalks.
“I would love to be able to do it all, I wish it was possible, but unfortunately I think it comes down to scarcity and sacrifices that need to be made,” Palermo said. “At the end of the day, the people I’m focused on are the people in Roswell. So it’s not that if they’re driving on Ga. 400 going through Roswell on 400, but for me it’s the people that actually choose to get off, and whether they take a right or a left, whether they live east or west, I want them to have a beautiful, safe connection.”
Judy said the city should also consider how the bridge looks and serves from a business development perspective.
“You want people to get off, you want people to feel welcome, you want people to feel a part of our brand, we want people to feel a part of our city,” Judy said. “We need those businesses for our tax base so we can start doing sidewalks and start doing these things.”
Councilman Marcelo Zapata said that the most iconic bridges, such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Ponte Vecchio Bridge, are remembered and admired from the top, never underneath.
“It’s a waste of money,” Zapata said. “This myth of driving under the bridge and saying you’re in Roswell, I’m not buying it.”
As discussion seemed to stymie, Mayor Lori Henry reminded the City Council that GDOT needed a decision that night to comply with its deadline.
“We don’t need to design these bridges tonight,” she said. “What we do need to do is build the infrastructure to support what could be done in the future.”
The City Council voted unanimously for option 2b with a trail at the express lanes bridge, decorative fences and decorative walls instead of landscaped planter barriers.
