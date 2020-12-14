ROSWELL, Ga. —Roswell Municipal Court is closed this week.
On Monday, Dec. 14, the city announced that a court employee tested positive for COVID-19. This week would have been the last week in session for the Municipal Court before recessing for the holidays. This week’s closure and the holiday recess will allow time for employees who may have come into contact with the positive employee to be tested, the city said in a statement.
The employee who tested positive had no contact with members of the public that would meet the most recent CDC contact-tracing guidelines.
Court staff are in the process of contacting individuals with court dates during the affected days to reschedule.
Roswell Municipal Court expects to be fully open and operational when it is back in session on Jan. 6.
On Friday, Dec. 11, Alpharetta closed its Municipal Court when an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The city resumed online and phone services Monday, but no cases were conducted. The city had three days remaining on its court calendar for 2020.
