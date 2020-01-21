ROSWELL, Ga. — Unofficial meeting transcripts are making a comeback in Roswell.
The City Council voted unanimously Jan. 13 to reinstate unofficial written detailed transcriptions of audio from certain city meetings. And while all council members supported the measure, details of funding and implementation were left to future consideration.
The vote is to go into effect Jan. 27 for all City Council, committee, Board of Zoning Appeals, Design Review Board, Historic Preservation Commission and Planning Commission meetings.
The City Council stressed in the vote that the transcriptions will be for informational purposes only.
City officials said transparency was the driving factor behind the decision, but they seemed at odds when it came to the practicalities. Questions about funding, staffing, how detailed the transcriptions should be and whether or not to use an electronic transcription service were volleyed about for over 90 minutes.
Councilman Matt Judy said he had wanted to bring up the decision at the Jan. 14 Administration, Finance and Recreation and Parks Committee meeting first before voting on it formally at a regular City Council meeting.
“This was a prime example why they go to committee,” he said. “I think there’s too many questions to be answered tonight.”
Other council members disagreed, saying that the decision has been a long time coming. The benefits, said council members Mike Palermo and Marcelo Zapata, are numerous, including easier access for citizens of all stripes and abilities to learn about and engage with their city.
The City of Roswell stopped providing unofficial transcriptions summer 2018 in a split, informal vote, with Mayor Lori Henry and council members Palermo and Zapata unsuccessfully voting to retain the services. Prior to that vote, the city had provided unofficial meeting transcripts for 17 years.
The city never stopped providing official written minutes, a stripped-down record of City Council meetings that includes information on who voted for what, as required by state law.
Since the transcription services ended, the two part-time employees who performed the work were retrained to assist in open records fulfillment.
The additional staff for records requests was sorely needed, City Clerk Marlee Press said.
Press did not recommend returning the two part-time employees to transcribing meetings.
“If we now take them away to try to get them to help do these minutes, it’s really going to take away our ability and transparency to get things done in our open records department,” Press said. “To tell you the truth, we really don’t have staff that can really do these minutes for us.”
She estimated that it took the employees about 1.5 weeks on average to transcribe a three-hour meeting.
Several residents spoke in favor of reinstating transcripts and questioned why the city had not looked into electronic transcription services. Some also spoke out about accessibility.
“It’s really important that we pay attention to our citizens who don’t access the same way that many of us do,” said resident Elizabeth Norris. “There are people who cannot access videos, and they need those text documents to read the record of what’s been said. I think it’s very, very important that we have text documents that are verbatim what’s been said so that we can access what’s happening in our city government.”
After voting to reinstate unofficial transcriptions, the mayor and City Council took the discussion to the Jan. 14 Administration, Finance and Recreation and Parks Committee meeting, where elected officials reaffirmed their decision.
Councilman Matthew Tyser urged staff at the committee meeting to look at outside sources and electronic transcription services for greater efficiency and faster turnaround.
Councilwoman Willsey floated the idea of a combination of electronic and human transcription.
Staff is working on selecting appropriate options to present to the City Council.
