ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is inviting Roswell residents and business owners to participate in the winter session of the Citizens’ Police Academy. The free program is designed to introduce members of the public to various functions of police work.
During the seven-week academy, participants will learn about the police department through a combination of classroom lectures, demonstrations and hands-on exercises. Students will receive instruction in the functions of the K9 unit, SWAT team, traffic enforcement and 911 Communications Center as well as learn how criminal cases are investigated.
Upon completion of the course, participants will take part in a graduation ceremony. The reception will be held Tuesday, March 31.
The Academy will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St., Roswell.
Applicants must be 21 years or older, pass a background check and must be a Roswell resident or business owner. Applications are available at the Roswell Police Department between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday or online at roswellgov.com.
