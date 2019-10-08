ROSWELL, Ga. — Visit Roswell, the Roswell Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently announced the city’s first Food & Beverage Festival to be held Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2-6 p.m. at Connexion Plaza, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road. The festival will showcase Roswell’s culinary scene.
Roswell is home to over 200 independent dining establishments, featuring a variety of cuisines and dining atmospheres.
The Roswell Food & Beverage Festival is spearheaded by Tim Stevens, owner of From the Earth Brewing Company, and the festival planning committee, made up of representatives from the community’s breweries, restaurants, wine markets, the Roswell Special Events Committee and Visit Roswell.
The Food & Beverage Festival was sparked by members of the committee who recognized a need to showcase Roswell’s dining scene and culinary partners in an immersive setting.
Participating restaurants will feature a variety of unlimited samples. Beer and wine will be served to compliment tastings throughout the day.
Unlike a traditional “Taste of” event, the Roswell Food & Beverage Festival will feature demonstrations, including whole animal breakdown, mixology demos, wine education and pairings, and ceramic cooker smoking.
Net proceeds from the festival will go to local organization HomeStretch, which guides homeless families toward permanent housing and lasting stability.
For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit roswellfandb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.