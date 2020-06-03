ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has decided to cancel or postpone many large city-held events that were scheduled throughout June and July, including Alive in Roswell, concerts and 4th of July festivities.
City leaders said they decided not to hold these events to continue proactive physical distancing measures and limit gatherings to combat further COVID-19 transmission.
Cancelled events include the following:
• Saturday, June 6: Riverside Sounds Concert
• Friday, June 12: Music on the Hill Concert
• Saturday, June 13: Lavender Festival at Barrington Hall
• Saturday, June 13: Slip-N-Slide Extravaganza at Leita Thompson Memorial Park
• Thursday, June 18: Alive in Roswell
• Friday, June 26: Family Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park
• Saturday, July 4: Barbecue & Bluegrass at Barrington Hall
• Saturday, July 4: Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza
• Friday, July 10: Music on the Hill Concert
• Thursday, July 16: Alive in Roswell
These cancellations align with Governor Brian Kemp’s May 12 Executive Order, which renewed the Public Health State of Emergency and the shelter-in-place order for at-risk individuals through June 12. The Governor’s Order also mandated all residents and visitors in Georgia to practice physical distancing and refrain from gatherings of more than 10 people in a single location.
Although the Governor’s Executive Order currently only extends through June 12, the City of Roswell’s decision to cancel or postpone events for the next several weeks was made out of an abundance of caution for both the public and city staff and volunteers who organize and work the events.
For more information and a full list of event cancelations, visit roswellgov.com/calendar.
