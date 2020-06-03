ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents in Roswell can now attend in-person meetings for specific services by appointment.
The change, implemented June 1, is the first in Roswell’s phased reopening approach after city facilities closed to the public in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person meetings can now be conducted with the mayor, City Council members, and most city departments, including Administration, Finance, Community Development, Police, and Recreation, Parks, Historical and Cultural Affairs.
The meetings are limited to a maximum of two people per appointment. Masks are not required, but the city is strongly encouraging visitors to wear one to protect themselves and city staff.
The city is also urging people to consider using email or phone options whenever possible.
“Although the onset of the pandemic this spring necessitated that we close indoor facilities to the public to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, our city staff have been working this whole time to ensure uninterrupted, responsive service to our community,” Mayor Lori Henry said. “There are many processes that residents and business owners have been able to complete online or through email and phone communication with staff, but we know that some tasks are more easily handled in person. This limited facility opening for appointments is a first step in the thoughtful, measured process of reopening indoor city facilities.”
Appointments are now available Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. as well as Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon.
Residents can request an appointment and review any appointment requirements at roswellgov.com/appointment.
