ROSWELL, Ga. — On Feb. 3, the Roswell Police Department began a 30-day warning period to help drivers adjust to automated enforcement of school zone speed limits. The initial school zone cameras are installed in the Vickery Mill Elementary school zone on Ga. 9.
During the warning period, the city will mail warning notices to drivers. New signage alerting drivers of the increased enforcement have already been installed.
The program was instituted after a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade, in which Georgia became one of the five deadliest states for pedestrians with the seventh highest fatality rate. Automated enforcement is endorsed as a safety tool by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, AAA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Safety Council.
The Roswell program will target the most egregious speeders who exceed speed limits by more than 10 miles per hour. The speed cameras will operate from one hour before school until one hour after school, only on school days.
A sworn officer reviews and approves each citation before it is issued.
The new program will be fully operational and issuing citations on March 3.
The city will post a Frequently Asked Questions list to its website and will also be providing updates and answering questions on social media. Residents with questions may call the police department at 770-640-4100 or visit roswellgov.com.
