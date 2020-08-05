ROSWELL, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a man suspected of committing multiple acts of theft and identity fraud earlier this year.
The Roswell Police Department said the man allegedly transacted 14 forged checks at multiple different banks in the area. The crime targeted the same victim, who lost around $5,500 total. The thefts occurred between Apr. 30 and May 4.
Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured or has knowledge on the crime to contact Detective David Farabaugh (dfarabaugh@roswellgov.com) or the Roswell Police Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.