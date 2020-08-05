Roswell theft/fraud suspect
ROSWELL POLICE DEPARTMENT/SPECIAL

ROSWELL, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a man suspected of committing multiple acts of theft and identity fraud earlier this year.

The Roswell Police Department said the man allegedly transacted 14 forged checks at multiple different banks in the area. The crime targeted the same victim, who lost around $5,500 total. The thefts occurred between Apr. 30 and May 4.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured or has knowledge on the crime to contact Detective David Farabaugh (dfarabaugh@roswellgov.com) or the Roswell Police Department.

