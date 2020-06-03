ROSWELL, Ga. — Donald Horton recently announced that he has stepped down as board chair of Roswell Arts Fund, effective June 1, due to personal time constraints.
Board member Scott Hitch will assume the role of board chair.
Founder and partner at Hitch Law, LLC in Roswell, Hitch is a business attorney with over 20 years’ experience in navigating legal issues arising in environmental, land use, energy, corporate and commercial real estate matters. He also represents clients working in the creative arts industries and in connection with estate planning strategies.
Hitch serves as volunteer attorney for Georgia Lawyers for the Arts and as vice president of the Board of Friends of Mimosa Hall & Gardens. He previously has served on the boards of directors of the Green Chamber of the South, the Georgia Environmental Policy Institute, Rivers Alive and Keep Roswell Beautiful.
Hitch is an alumnus of the University of Georgia and the UGA School of Law.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.