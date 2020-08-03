ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell City Council voted July 27 to approve a new home for the historic Doc’s Cafe.
The measure passed unanimously, with all six council members voting in favor of the proposed Pleasant Hill Street location for Doc’s Cafe, the first restaurant in Roswell where Blacks were welcome to eat.
“The intent overall is to safeguard the structure for future use as a landmark of interest for the community,” said Roswell Historic Assets Manager Dena Bush, who presented the proposal to the City Council.
The council went with the Pleasant Hill location over possible sites on Oxbo Road and Oak Street. The Pleasant Hill option includes two possible locations for the building, which will be decided on later.
Doc’s Cafe was moved from its old location to save the structure from demolition due to the Oxbo Road realignment project. For more than a year, it has occupied space at Oxbo Linear Park while the city searched for a permanent location.
In January, the city approved a plan that contracted an engineering consulting firm to evaluate three potential sites. The search considered factors such as parking availability, proximity to community, utility locations, site costs and more.
According to the report from the firm, the expected cost to relocate Doc’s Cafe to Pleasant Hill Street will be more than $250,000, depending on which Pleasant Hill site is selected.
The Oxbo Road site was the least expensive option, estimated at $129,474. The Oak Street site was estimated to cost $247,836.
Mayor Lori Henry highlighted the historical significance of the former restaurant as the most important factor in saving the structure.
“I personally feel that Doc’s Cafe is very instrumental in telling all of the history of Roswell,” Henry said. “It is far too premature to even talk about a business plan. We are saving a structure that’s important to the history of our community.”
There is currently no set opening date for Doc’s Cafe.
