ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has named former DeKalb County Police Chief James W. Conroy its new police chief.
Conroy takes over July 29, replacing Rusty Grant, who retired at the end of 2018 after more than 30 years of working in law enforcement.
City Administrator Gary Palmer said Conroy was his top choice for the job following a nationwide search.
Conroy was a leader with the Dekalb County Police Department for 28 years. He recently retired from the department after serving as its Chief of Police since 2013.
While in charge at DeKalb, Conroy oversaw the operation of all police department services and led a department of 1,200 employees, including 900 sworn police officers. He led a major command and management staff restructuring to streamline command structure.
During Conroy’s tenure as the Chief of Police, there was a 27 percent reduction in overall Part I crimes, which include rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and arson.
Conroy said he attributes the reduction to applying a combination of effective law enforcement frameworks, including 21st Century Policing, Community Policing, COMPSTAT, Broken Windows and Intelligence-led Policing models of police management.
“The Roswell Police Department has a long history of providing excellent service to their community, and I look forward to building on that tradition,” Conroy said. “We will continue to focus on community policing by embracing the pillars of 21st Century Policing and the principles of Procedural Justice.”
During his 28 years in the Dekalb Police Department, Conroy rose through the ranks, beginning as a master police officer in 1991. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Waldorf University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.
Conroy’s annual salary will be $150,000.
