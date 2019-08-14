ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is inviting Roswell residents and Roswell business owners to attend the Citizens Police Academy. The free program is designed to introduce the public to various functions of police work.
During the 10-week academy, participants will become familiar with the aspects of the Roswell Police Department. Students will receive first-hand knowledge of police operations, K9 unit, SWAT team, DUI enforcement, 911 communications center, the detention center and how criminal cases are investigated.
For those who complete the course, a graduation ceremony will be held Nov. 7.
The department is now accepting applications. The academy will begin on Sept. 5.
Classes will be held every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Academy classes will be held at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill Street.
Applicants must be 21 years or older, pass a background check, and must be a Roswell resident or business owner.
Applications are available at the Roswell Police Department 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at roswellgov.com/citizenpoliceacademy.
