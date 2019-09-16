ROSWELL, Ga. — The Chattahoochee River is one of Roswell’s beloved assets, and soon, local volunteers will spend an afternoon tending to its health and cleanliness.
On Sept. 28, Keep Roswell Beautiful will host its annual Rivers Alive Cleanup. The tradition was started statewide by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources back in 1993 to clean litter in and around Georgia’s rivers.
Roswell’s event will focus specifically on the roads and trails surrounding the downtown Roswell area as well as removing litter in the Chattahoochee River. In addition to litter cleanup, volunteers will be removing the invasive privet shrub from Riverside Park.
“We aim to create awareness of our local water resources and instill a sense of community pride by coming together to keep our natural environment clean and beautiful,” said Environmental Education Coordinator and Keep Roswell Beautiful Executive Director Vicki Culbreth.
The benefits of keeping Roswell’s rivers and water sources are numerous, she said.
The Chattahoochee River and Big Creek are the sources of our drinking water, so it’s definitely in our best interest to keep them healthy and clean,” Culbreth said. “Plus, here in Roswell, we love using our streams and rivers for recreation. Year-round, you see people boating, paddle boarding, swimming and fishing. Clean water is a major component of human health as well as the health of the local flora and fauna.”
Storm water pollution, when rainwater washes pollutants into waterways, is especially prevalent in suburban cities like Roswell, Culbreth said.
She added that some of the most common pollutants include dog waste, which can cause bacteria spikes; fertilizers, which can cause algae blooms and decreased oxygen; pesticides, which can harm aquatic animals; and litter, which can harm wildlife and is often an eyesore.
Cleanup, however, can help to reduce such damage.
Last year, more than 150 volunteers helped with cleanup efforts, and organizers are hoping to pull in even more this year.
This year’s cleanup starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. Volunteers can help with road cleanup, storm drain marking and privet pulling. Those interested in waterway cleanup should bring their own watercraft.
People of all ages can volunteer in the road cleanup, but there are some age restrictions for other activities.
Although the Rivers Alive Cleanup is once a year, citizens can take small steps to help keep rivers clean year-round. Culbreth outlined some options.
“We should remember that anything we put on the ground will likely end up on the river at some point,” she said. “We encourage people to apply only the minimum amount of fertilizers and pesticides in their yards and carefully read instructions before doing so. Picking up after your pets, even in your own yard, is crucial. Keep your vehicles in good repair, so they aren’t leaking motor oil or other chemicals. And perhaps the most obvious solution is don’t litter.”
People can sign up to volunteer for the 2019 Rivers Alive Cleanup and sign waivers online at roswellgov.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 20.
