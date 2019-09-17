ROSWELL, Ga. — The manager of the CiCi’s Pizza Restaurant on Alpharetta Highway called police Sept. 1 after he realized the company had been scammed out of thousands of dollars.
The manager reported receiving a call that day that he needed to provide payment within 45 minutes for a piece of equipment the company had bought or they would incur a late fee. The caller demanded $2,000.
The manager sent another employee to wire money to an address in Mexico. He became suspicious of the transaction and realized it was a scam when he continued to receive calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.