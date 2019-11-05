ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell invites residents to come together to share their vision for the city’s future at the Together Roswell Community Summit on Nov. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial High School gymnasium.
The Community Summit is a culminating event for the Together Roswell initiative, a months-long, citizen-involvement effort to help develop Roswell’s first citywide strategic plan. The event is open to all residents.
The Community Summit will challenge attendees to think critically about a common vision to guide future decisions in the city. The event will build off input received through the summer and early fall during a series of community-wide listening-and-learning sessions and an online survey, which resulted in thousands of pieces of feedback from more than 2,000 participants.
Community Summit participants can expect to:
• Learn about the major themes and takeaways from the first phase of the Together Roswell effort through a summary report of the feedback received so far.
• Work together to establish the community’s guiding vision statement through activities and discussions that will build off the foundation achieved through first-round input.
• Celebrate community spirit through special surprises prepared by Centennial High School students.
Feedback from the Community Summit will have a direct impact on the city’s final strategic plan. A final engagement report, including the community vision statement, is expected to be completed the first quarter of 2020.
Centennial High School is at 9310 Scott Road, Roswell, GA 30076. Registration is not required but appreciated. Community members can register for the event at TogetherRoswell.org.
