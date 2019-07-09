ADVERTISEMENT FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
EVENT LIGHTING AND SEASONAL DÉCOR
RFQ 20-1001
The City of Alpharetta is accepting sealed statements of qualifications (SOQ) from qualified contractors for the design consultation, installation, deinstallation, storage, and maintenance of festive lighting and/or seasonal decor for (3) special events, Memorial Day in May, Wire and Wood in early October, and the holiday season, starting in late November and ending in early January of the following year.
The RFQ will be available online Thursday, July 11, 2019, at our bid posting website, https://www.ebidexchange.com/alpharetta. Interested parties are required to log in to review the
ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and informalities to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Statement of Qualifications are due on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.
For information, please contact Abigail (Abby) Shippat the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or 678-297-6052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.