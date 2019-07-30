ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
ON-CALL PAVEMENT MARKINGS
RFP # 20-106
The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting proposals from qualified pavement marking contractors to provide ON-CALL PAVEMENT MARKINGS services to the City on a task-order basis.
The RFP will be available online Thursday, August 1, 2019 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the RFP documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Proposals will be due on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.
