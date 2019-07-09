REQUEST FOR PROPOSLAS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
ON-CALL ARBORICULTURAL SERVICES FOR PUBLIC WORKS
RFP 20-101
The City of Alpharetta is requesting proposals from qualified arboriculture service contractors to provide ON-CALL ARBORICULTURAL SERVICES FOR PUBLIC WORKS on a task-order basis. Required services include, but are not limited to, tree removal, pruning, stump grinding, and tree care. Work locations include, but are not limited to, City properties, rights-of-way, and stormwater facilities (including green infrastructure areas such as bioretention facilities). The above services will also be required on select capital improvement projects. No baseline amount of work is guaranteed with this contract. All work is within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia.
The RFP will be available online Thursday, July 11 2019 at our bid posting website, https://www.ebidexchange.com/alpharetta. Interested parties are required to log in to review the
RFP documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and informalities to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Proposals are due on Thursday, August 8, 2019; 10:00 AM at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrookat the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.
