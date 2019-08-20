ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the reported theft of a rental car allegedly stolen by a man who was hired by the rental car operator to do some work.
The renter told police he met with the man at a restaurant after the man agreed about the work. While at the restaurant, the man drove off with the rental car.
When the renter called the man, he said he was at the hospital visiting his nephew, who was in surgery, and the renter could pick up the car from the parking lot. The renter visited the hospital but was unable to find the car.
The man admitted he was not at the hospital and said he was in Florida visiting his daughter. When the renter insisted the man return the car, the man said he would not unless the renter sent him $200 for gas.
Police contacted the alleged car thief, who said the renter had let him borrow the car to go to Florida and had changed his mind. He said he would leave the car with the keys in Florida but would not drive it back to Alpharetta for fear of arrest.
The car’s renter said he wanted the car reported as stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.