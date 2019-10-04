ROSWELL, Ga. — Centennial and Alpharetta has been North Fulton’s most closely contested matchup in recent years with the last four contests decided by one score. But Friday’s meeting of the teams was far from a nail-biter.
Alpharetta forced four turnovers, quarterback Will Gerdes had a standout performance and the Raiders defense was unfaltering in the lopsided, 48-0 win over their winless opponents.
“It wasn’t pretty early, but we were able to stand the test of time, get some momentum going our way, and with a great defensive performance it got pretty one-sided,” Alpharetta head coach Jacob Nichols said. “Our defensive guys have worked their tails off. They practice with intensity every day, and obviously they play with it too.”
The Raiders (3-2, 3-0) held Centennial to under 70 yards of total offense and just four pass completions on 16 attempts. Alpharetta’s Kristofer Thomas had two interceptions and Jaden Slocum had a pick to add to his three receptions and touchdown on offense.
Alpharetta held the Centennial (0-5, 0-3) to three first downs Friday night, and the Knights failed to move the sticks in the second half.
Though Alpharetta’s offense got off to a slow start, especially in the run game, they picked up momentum and began piling on points.
“We used the pass to set up the run, which is kind of unconventional, but we’ll take it any way we can get it,” Nichols said.
Gerdes led the charge through the air, throwing 16-21 with 244 yards and four touchdowns. Dylan Merrell had 48 yards rushing on nine carries with a touchdown. Second team rusher Carlos Moreland also got in on the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown rush.
Raiders’ kicker Bryce Troutt hit field goals of 25 and 35 yards.
Troutt’s first field goal gave the Raiders an early lead before two Gerdes touchdown passes on third-and-long plays. With good protection from his offensive line on both throws, Gerdes hit Matteo Carriere for and 85-yard score and connected with Kevin Howard for a 38-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
The Raiders added Troutt’s second field goal and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Howard to give the Raiders a 27-0 lead at the half.
Alpharetta’s win puts them atop the Region 7-AAAAAA standings along with Johns Creek, who is also 3-0 in region play.
“We weren’t 3-0 at this point last year, and I think that caused a little bit of doubt coming down the stretch,” Nichols said. “What I’m hoping the last couple of weeks will do for us is give us that confidence to keep plugging, keep fighting. We have to have a working mentality, nothing is going to be handed to us. We know we have a target on our backs, we just have to be okay with that and rise to the occasion.”
The Raiders celebrated the win with a trophy, with the game being dubbed the “Coxwell Bowl,” named after two brothers who coach for Centennial and Alpharetta. The Coxwell brothers both worked with the Centennial program until Alpharetta opened its doors in 2004, Paul went to work for the Raiders.
“I’m just so happy to bring this [trophy] back home to Alpharetta,” Paul said. “It feels great. We’ve been at this for 14 years.”
While Alpharetta players celebrated as Paul lifted the trophy, Centennial had to contend with dropping their fifth game of the season.
With a slew of young and inexperienced starters on both sides of the ball and a new head coach in Shane Sams, the Knights have aimed to change the culture for the program, a process Sams said takes time. He came to Centennial from Warner Robins, where he said the first year of the culture change was difficult.
“Where I came from, we had a lot of success, but that first year was rough,” he said. “We just have to continue getting better and focus on the small things all the way through. While we are getting better and seeing those signs, we are going to continue to struggle. We know it’s a process.”
Sams said the 48-0 on the scoreboard was not indicative of how his youthful defense played against the Raiders.
“We have a good number of freshman and sophomores starting on that defense,” he said. “Their backs were against the ball constantly, and they answered the call. That scoreboard does not reflect how they played tonight for how young they are and what they did.”
Alpharetta will bring their 3-0 region record home Oct. 11 to take on North Atlanta. Centennial will take on Chattahoochee in the Knights’ third straight home game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.