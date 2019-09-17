ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a woman for cruelty to animals Sept. 7 after officers found an unattended puppy sitting in a locked car that had reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
Police responded at noon to the Dollar Tree on Holcomb Bridge Road after they received a call about a distressed dog locked in a car. The car was in full sun with no shade.
Inside the car, officers found a puppy they said appeared to be three months old. The inside of the car was measured at 110 degrees, according to a police report.
About 10 minutes later, officers found the owner of the puppy, who said she had left the puppy for a few minutes to buy a present. The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Patricia Marrero of Sandy Springs, was arrested for cruelty to animals.
Police gave the puppy water and cool air, but it showed no signs of relief. The puppy was transported to a nearby veterinarian clinic for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.