CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-19-AB-19
PLACE: City Hall
Two Park Plaza
Council Chambers
August 5, 2019
6:30 P.M.
PURPOSE: Variance consideration
Waiver of minimum distance requirement
For consumption on premises alcohol license
APPLICANT Botiwalla Alpharetta, LLC
d/b/a Botiwalla
24 South Main Street
Alpharetta GA 30009
Owner: Chai Pani Enterprises LLC
Registered Agent: Michele Stumpe
