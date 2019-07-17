CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-19-AB-18

 

 

PLACE:                     City Hall

Two Park Plaza

                                    Council Chambers

July 25, 2019

                                    2:30 P.M.

 

PURPOSE:                Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine, Liquor, Sunday Sales

                                                                                                             

APPLICANT            Botiwalla Alpharetta LLC

d/b/a Botiwalla

                                    24 South Main Street

                                    Alpharetta, GA 30009

 

Owner: Chai Pani Enterprises LLC

Registered Agent:  Michele Stumpe

