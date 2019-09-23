CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-19-AB-21

 

 

PLACE:                    

City Hall

Two Park Plaza

Council Chambers

September 19, 2019

3:00 P.M.

 

PURPOSE:                Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine, Sunday Sales

                                                                                                             

APPLICANT            Omni Ventures LLC

d/b/a Godavari

865 N. Main St. #108

Alpharetta, GA 30009

 

Owner: Omni Ventures LLC  

Registered Agent:  Prathivind Bejgum

