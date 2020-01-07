ALPHARETTA, Ga. — For the second time in months, authorities with the U.S. Postal Service have taped shut the larger of two drive-thru mailboxes at the Old Milton Parkway location.
A check at the facility Monday morning showed the slot for the larger of the two boxes had been taped shut. The other, smaller box was stuffed to the gills. Collection times for the smaller box are 5 p.m. daily and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Workers inside the location said they had no explanation, and phone calls made to the location went unanswered.
The district office in Atlanta released a statement Tuesday morning saying that a second collection box is scheduled to be placed at the location sometime this week to accommodate high mail volumes. In addition, the statement said, mail from the existing collection boxes at the Old Milton Parkway site will be picked up more frequently to prevent overflows.
“We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may have experienced,” the statement read.
The statement also explained that the oversized collection box was sealed because it is broken.
“With the two new collection boxes in place, we’re confident they will accommodate mail volumes deposited at this location until the oversized collection box is repaired or replaced,” the statement said.
Both boxes were sealed with tape in November at the start of the heavy holiday mail season. That had some customers complaining about having to park and go inside to mail a letter. The facility’s lot has about 50 public parking spaces.
Following inquiries to the district office in Atlanta, the Old Milton Parkway location unsealed one of the boxes in early December. The second box was unsealed a few days later at the height of the holiday crunch when the USPS processes more than 3 billion pieces of First Class mail nationally.
In the earlier instance in November, the office stated that the collection box was closed to make maintenance and security improvements.
